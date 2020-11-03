Trump To Declare Victory Moment He’s One Vote Ahead

It has been made clear (by Donald Trump) that Donald Trump is planning to declare victory as soon as he is one vote ahead in the count on November 3rd. That could happen well before the polls close in California and before the votes are certified.

Say after the first half of a football game; the San Francisco 49er’s are ahead. The 49er’s declare victory and go home. Wait, what happened to the second half? Gone.

Bat-shit crazy? Yes, but that is Donald Trump’s reasoning. And he has his hand-picked Supreme Court majority to back him up. A little preposterous? "There were also some good Nazis."

When a Trump buddy nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize (don’t laugh or gag) though Trump did not win the prize, it is amazing Trump didn’t declare himself the winner, have a White House ceremony in the Rose Garden, and present himself with the Prize.

This time the do nothing occupant of the White House, who allowed a pandemic to ravage the nation, is attempting to rewrite the Constitution, and retain occupancy of the White House.

A voter from Pennsylvania who wishes to remain anonymous said, “I want to apologize to the world. I feel so guilty for having a part in voting this moron in.”

