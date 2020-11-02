President Trump Hatched Mexican Wall Idea After Reading About Hadrian's Wall

As we reach the critical point in the US presidential campaign, and possibly the decline of politics as we know it, it's been claimed that President Donald Trump first hatched the idea of a 'Mexican Wall' after first reading a story about Hadrian's Wall.

Hadrian's Wall was built by the Romans in 122AD, to keep the Picts out of northern England, the barrier stretching right across the country from the place now known as Wallsend in the east, to the shores of the Solway Firth out west.

Plain old Donald Trump, as he was way back in 2008, claims he became aware of Hadrian's Wall after reading about it on the satirical news website, TheSpoof.com. He claims he immediately imagined building a similar construction all along America's southern border with Mexico.

And so it came to pass.

Dealing with the problem of 'illegal' immigration from Mexico like an ancient Roman Emperor, Trump had his orders carried out at massive expense to the American taxpayer, and there it now stands, stretching across the country, almost 2,000 miles of useless fencing.

Speaking from Wallsend, in northeastern England, local resident Adrian Swall said:

"It's a bloody eyesore, but at least it's only 73 miles long!"