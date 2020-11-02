President Trump Wants All The Black People To Know He Donated $17 Million to The Black Lives Matter Boys Basketball Fund

This group of black teens in Mobile, Alabama say they want Trump to show a photo of the $17 million check.

CORN SHUCK, Iowa – (Satire News) – President Trump, hot on his Campaign of Hate Tour, spoke before a paltry crowd of 92 people in Corn Shuck, Iowa, home of nothing but cornfields and corn farmers.

He told the audience that corn is his most favorite of all of the four food groups, just ahead of Big Macs.

The President said that he has never felt better, and he is probably the healthiest, slenderest, and most handsome of any president in history.

He then commented that he wanted all of the blacks in Iowa (estimated to be about 307) to know that he has just donated $17 million to the Black Lives Matter Boys Basetball Fund.

POTUS said that black rappers Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, and Black Kitty Meow Meow, have said that Trump will do more for the blacks than even the great Abraham Lincoln did.

Lil Wayne texted Trump and told him that he has written a rap song about him titled “Trump, The White Brutha, He Got The Rhythm Like Beyonce Be Havin’”.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Black Lives MatterDonald TrumpIowa

