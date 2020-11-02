Vice-President Mike Pence Confesses That Even if Trump Wins, He is Going to Retire

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 2 November 2020

image for Vice-President Mike Pence Confesses That Even if Trump Wins, He is Going to Retire
Vice-President Mike Pence's cousin Erasmus Pence said that his cousin actually hates Trump.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – According to GOPicky Magazine, Vice-President Mike Pence has commented that he is so fed up with the mean, racist, hate-filled rhetoric of President Trump, that he plans to retire - even if Trump wins.

Cahoots Wyoming, with GOPicky, said that Pence wants to try and get back to his evangelical ways, and stop breaking so many of the Ten Commandments, like his boss does at least 17 times a day.

When asked if he had talked to the President about his decision, the supposedly religious man said “Hell, know, I want to talk to him face-to-face, but he’s always at the damn friggin’ golf course.”

Wyoming added that Pence also mentioned that, being in such a high political position, women are always hitting on him, and he does not like women; except for this wife, Karen “Lips” Pence, of course.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMike Penceten commandments

