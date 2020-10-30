The President Secretly Tells Son Barron That He May Launch a Missile Towards China Just To Stir Things Up

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 30 October 2020

image for The President Secretly Tells Son Barron That He May Launch a Missile Towards China Just To Stir Things Up
Melania says she can't sleep because she is so afraid that Donaldo is going to shoot a missile towards China.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – One of the Secret Service agents assigned to protect 14-year-old Barron Trump has said that he is very concerned with the President’s mental state.

The unnamed agent commented that Trump is doing some really strange shit. He noted that, for one thing, he is starting to wear his MAGA cap upside down, like baseball players do when they want to start a run rally.

The agent pointed out that he even overheard the President telling Barron, as they were both enjoying a McDonalds Happy Meal, that he might just launch a missile towards China, just for the heck of it.

According to CNN, the first lady has already hidden the Missile Launching Remote a total of four times, but her husband has managed to locate it each time.

Meanwhile, Donald Jr's, girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, has suggested that Eric take the Missile Launching Remote when his daddy isn't looking, and throw the mothereffer in the Potomac River.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald TrumpEric TrumpKimberly GuilfoyleSecret Service

