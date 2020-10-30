Two Million U.S. Presidential Election Ballots Are Discovered in a Dumpster in Mexico

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 30 October 2020

image for Two Million U.S. Presidential Election Ballots Are Discovered in a Dumpster in Mexico
This is one of a dozen boxes containing voting ballots that were found in Mexico.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) – Ipso Facto Illustrated Magazine is reporting that 2 million U.S. voting ballots were confiscated in Mexico by a task force comprising members with the FBI, CIA, IRS, and IUD.

The ballots were transported on an Aero Ole Mexicano 747 from Nuevo Guacamole, Mexico, to the White House, where nine members of President Trump’s personal staff went over each ballot.

They found that 87% of the ballots showed voting for Trump, 11% showed voting for Biden, and 2% showed voting for Dora the Explorer.

A White House insider told IFIM that when Jared Kushner asked Trump what they should do with the fake illegal ballots, he was told to take them to the Presidential Election Headquarters, so that they could be counted.

The CIA is reportedly keeping it on the down low, but some of the ballots were found to have contained the DNA of President Trump and Hope Hicks.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trumpdora the explorerMexicoVoting Ballots

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more