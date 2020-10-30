Ivanka Trump Birthday Latest

Happy Birthday to you!

Happy Birthday to you!

Hapy Birthday! Happy Birthday!

Happy Birthday to you!

There were scenes of joy at the White House today, as President Trump's favorite daughter, Ivanka, celebrated her birthday in style, with a huge cake, balloons, streamers, and all of her friends around for a special birthday party.

Ivanka, who is 39 today, has her birthday the day before Halloween every year, and woke early in anticipation of the day's events, flying downstairs to see what birthday gifts she had received.

The President had bought her a 40-foot yacht, costing in the region of $16million, whilst, from her stepmom, she received the latest in the 'Barbie' range - 'Slut Barbie'.

Ivanka was thrilled.

About 3 o'clock, 'guests' will start arriving for her Birthday Masked Ball, a sumptuous affair, complete with Fancy Dress and protective face garb.

A 10-tiered, strawberry and vanilla ream cake with 39 candles, will be the pièce de resistance, served after a dinner of mutton chops and gravy, washed down with Diet Coke.

The President will have his own private menu.

After the guests have eaten all they can manage, party games will be the order of the day, including Pin the Tail on the Donkey, Hunt the Thimble, and Musical Chairs, which the President, himself, will be playing on Tuesday.