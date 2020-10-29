President Trump Brags That His Border Wall Has Stopped The Flow of Counterfeit Tortillas

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 29 October 2020

image for President Trump Brags That His Border Wall Has Stopped The Flow of Counterfeit Tortillas
President Trump has said that his Trump Tasty Tortillas are the best tortillas north of the US/Mexico border.

MUFFLER SMOKE, Michigan – (Satire News) - President Trump spoke at a MAGA Campaign Haters Rally before a crowd of 89 to 91 people, who were shivering in the 17 degree weather.

He told the crowd that he felt as fit as a five-month-old baby. He even asked if anyone in the crowd would like to join him on stage and burp him.

Everyone passed on that one.

He then informed everyone that the border wall is working fantastically. He said that a Border Patrol agent in Laredo, Texas, told him that the big, beautiful wall that Mexico has yet to pay for, has stopped the flow of counterfeit tortillas by 91%.

Trump smiled and said that he personally buys the White House tortillas from The Trump Tortilla Company, located in Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York.

The President then pointed out that the buying public can purchase his amazingly perfect tortillas at www.trumpstastytortillas.yum

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Campaign RallyDonald TrumpMAGA

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more