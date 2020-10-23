Donald Trump Did Not Win The Presidential Debate

Donald Trump did not win the final presidential debate. Failing to take a Spoof writer’s advice to stay home, Trump showed up. The rest went downhill once he reached the podium.

He was sweaty, red-faced, puffy, missing a neck, waving fat hands, rolling his eyes, and constantly pursing his lips—all of this before he was asked the first question.

The first question was about COVID-19.

Trump’s reply: Cured, gone, no more, a vaccine will be here before Christmas. Life is good.

Biden: This man is responsible for the death of over 230,000 people, and by December, it may be up to 300,000.

Wrap it up. That’s the end of the debate. No killer with those numbers is going to be elected to any office. Trump should have acknowledged his failure, apologized to the country and gone home the way he did in the middle of the Leslie Stahl 60 Minutes interview.

But no, he’s either a masochist or needs the job.

Moderator Kristen Welker asked about the 500 children taken at the border who can not be reunited with their parents.

Trump: They are well taken care of (in cages), and they were dumped at the border by coyotes and bad people.

Biden: Children came with parents. They were ripped from their

parents as a disincentive from seeking asylum.

At one point, Trump defended Kim Jong Un as the peaceful head of North Korea. Biden shot back, so was Hitler before he invaded Poland.

And so it went. There are too many unanswered questions under Donald Trump's Christmas tree.

He's better suited for Halloween.

Read more by this author: