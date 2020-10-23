LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes Urge All Professional Sports Athletes To Vote For Joe Biden

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 23 October 2020

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – The Turnstile Review has divulged that sports superstars LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes are urging all fans of professional sports to please vote Trump out of the White House, by voting for the kind, caring, compassionate champion of the blue collar workers Joe Biden.

James, who is regarded by many as the best NBA player in the world, says that he is sick of the amount of hatred that comes out of the “Divider-in-Chief’s” mouth on a daily basis.

He also noted that Trump’s hellacious-looking hairdo reminds him of “Chucky”.

The Los Angeles Laker wondered when Trump has time to lead when he is so obsessed with which sports athlete is kneeling, or which one isn’t, or which ones find Melania to be sexy.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes noted that Don the Con forgot, or actually never realized, that the Electoral College president is the president of the entire nation’s population, and not just of the far-right white extremists groups.

Mahomes said that if DJT were to be re-elected, the USA would definitely become just a big version of Guatemala, but without the bananas, the marimba, and the drug cartels.

