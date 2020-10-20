Trump Goes to Church With Hope Hicks – Where The Hell is Melania?

LAS VEGAS – (Satire News) - The Las Vegas Roulette Gazette newspaper is reporting that the president did something that he has not done in 6 years. He actually set foot in a church.

Trump attended Our Lady of The Roulette Wheel in downtown Las Vegas.

But the shocker was not that he attended church for the first time in half a dozen years, but that he had Hope Hicks sitting next to him.

One churchgoer noted that, if Miss Hicks had been sitting any closer to Trump, she would have been sitting on his lap.

The Roulette Gazette states that it is no secret that there is definitely something going on between POTUS and the extremely beautiful and sexy Hicks.

Trump has commented that Hope is just like a daughter. And as Howard Stern remarked, “Well, that’s exactly the problem. It does not take a leading psychiatrist to see that Trump has some kind of sick infatuation with Ivanka (and now with Hope).

Stern added that Melania is well aware of the hanky-panky going on between her husband and little Miss Libido, as Melania and Eric refer to Hicks.

Meanwhile, Hope says that Donald is just like a daddy to her…“A SUGAR daddy.” Stern quipped.