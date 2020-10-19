Donald Trump To Star In Christmas Pantomime

There was great excitement amongst amateur thespians this morning when it was revealed that outgoing president, Donald Trump, has been asked to take the leading part in a major Broadway pantomime production for the New York festive season, and beyond.

The production has been given the title 'Trumpomime'.

Other actors are being sought to appear in bit parts alongside the ex-president, but names are proving difficult to secure.

Weirdo film director David Lynch is in charge of the project, but will have his work cut out to out-weird Trump.

The theory behind Trump's appearance in a panto is that his real life is very much in the style of a staged farce. The President has brought politics to its knees with his unorthodox humbling, mumbling, bumbling style, his extreme prejudiced rantings, his sexist, racist, and misogynistic slurs, his unprecedented total incompetence, and his plain and simple honest-to-goodness dishonesty.

Plus the fact that nobody is as well-suited to the "Oh, yes I did!", "Oh, no you didn't!" format as Donald Trump is.

Trump even came to be elected in pantomime fashion, massive inaccuracies in the vote-counting procedure, and with assistance from Vladimir Putin, a character from Gogol, if ever there was one.

Lynch said:

"There's no script. We just aim to let the buffoon go on stage and say the first thing that comes into his stupid mouth. It's always funny or controversial, and every night will be different."

Rotten eggs and tomatoes will be on sale at all performances.

'Trumpomime' will open on 1 December, and go on forever.