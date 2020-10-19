Kirstie Alley is Catching Hell For Saying That She’s Voting For Donald Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 19 October 2020

This life-size statue of Kirstie Alley is located at the world-famous La Brea Tar Pits.

LA BREA, California – (Satire News) – Former "Cheers" star Kirstie Alley has infuriated the Hollywood celebrity community by bragging that she is going to vote for President Trump.

The 69-year-old overweight ex-actress said that she likes the President’s smile, his "I'm a racist so get over it" attitude, and the fact that he has stringy hair like hers.

Tittle Tattle Tonight reported that, within 24 hours of announcing who she is voting for, the B-list former actress received over 13,000 vulgar, nasty, and threatening texts, tweets, and phone calls.

Alley said that some were even from foreign countries, such as Latvia, Herzegovina, Peru, and Pisagovia.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest anti-Trumpers in Tinsel Town, Robert De Niro, said that he is going to see to it that Kirstie “The Goodyear Blimp” Alley doesn’t ever get hired again, even as a stunt woman in a diarrhea documentary.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

