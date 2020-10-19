Justin Bieber’s Popularity Skyrockets Since His Appearance on Saturday Night Live

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 19 October 2020

image for Justin Bieber’s Popularity Skyrockets Since His Appearance on Saturday Night Live
Justin Bieber at the age of seven.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Fox News is reporting that, since appearing on "Saturday Night Live", Justin Bieber's popularity has tripled.

The Canadian singer’s record sales surpassed Nicki Minaj’s, Lady Gaga’s, and even the Trumpapalooza Ass Kickin’ Band’s.

Fox News says that Bieber has really made quite a turnaround from doing drugs, alcohol, and his addiction to Ramen, to being as clean as a hospital scalpel.

He attributes it to the fact that he has stopped paying attention to the insane ramblings of President Trump.

Bieber said that listening to the tons of lies that come out of the president’s mouth, put him in a depressed state, and he actually lost nine pounds, and began telling his wife jokes in Vietnamese.

The singer, who is only 26, revealed that, at times, he felt like climbing the Eiffel Tower, and just jumping off without a parachute.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

