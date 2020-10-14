President Trump Says He is Changing The Name of The White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Trump called in to Tucker Carlson at Fox News and told him that he has decided to change the name of the White House.

Tucker started smiling like a 14-year-old boy who has just seen his first pair of Playboy Magazine tits.

He asked what the new name was going to be.

Trump said that he wants to honor his base and his trillions of supporters, so he is going to rename the White House, The White Folks House.

Carlson grinned like the woodpecker that ate the carpenter ant, and replied, "that is one of the most fantastic ideas in the history of fantastic ideas."

POTUS said that McConnell, Graham, Dobbs, Giuliani, Hannity, and (David) Duke all loved the idea, Secretary of HUD (and black guy) Ben Carson, not so much.