Trumpton To Change Its Name

'Trumpton', the BBC children's programme, which depicts life in a typical, small, English town in the 1960s, is being earmarked for a change of name by the local corporation, to disassociate itself from the wacky US president, Donald J. Trump.

In Trumpton, everything, as well as everybody, is nice. People are friendly; they help each other; politeness is a watchword; community spirit resonates throughout.

Little wonder, then, that Trumpton Corporation bosses are now keen to distance the town from the exploits of its namesake, the aforementioned US jerk-off, who isn't nice; isn't friendly - even to his friends; isn't polite; and whose community spirit stretches only as far as the end of his own nose.

The townsfolk of Trumpton are far too polite and respectable to openly criticise the US leader, but, to a man, they support the Mayor's decision to change the town's name.

Mr. Troop, the Town Clerk, explained on behalf of the Mayor:

"We feel a little like those rock stars who are angry at the President for using their music at his campaign rallies without obtaining their permission first, I suppose. He may well have been born years before Trumpton came into existence in 1967, and he's not going to change his name, so we will change ours."

Carpenter 'Chippy' Minton was unavailable for comment.