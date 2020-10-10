President Trump Transfers Millions From His Campaign Fund to His Personal Charity Fund

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 10 October 2020

image for President Trump Transfers Millions From His Campaign Fund to His Personal Charity Fund
Trump says he hates wearing a mask because his base can't see his pretty movie star lips.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – An independent auditing firm has just revealed that President Trump recently transferred $8.3 million from his re-election campaign fund to his own personal charity fund.

The chief auditor with the Milwaukee auditing firm, Audits ‘R’ Us, said that the transaction is highly illegal in 49 of the 50 states.

When asked which state does not recognize the transaction as being illegal, he replied, Alabama.

POTUS, was recently asked how come he likes Alabama so much. He replied that Alabamians look to him as a type of 2020 plantation owner.

The President remarked that the poor, down-trodden, beer-drinking people know that he understands that the damn cotton-eating boll weevils can chew up a cottonfield in the time it takes a canary to take a dump.

Trump was asked about this illegal transfer. He replied that this is just one of the many perks of being president; like getting free coffee at Starbucks, or free Big Macs at McDonalds, or free condoms at Walgreens.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AlabamaCampaign FundsDonald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more