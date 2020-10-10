President Trump Transfers Millions From His Campaign Fund to His Personal Charity Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – An independent auditing firm has just revealed that President Trump recently transferred $8.3 million from his re-election campaign fund to his own personal charity fund.

The chief auditor with the Milwaukee auditing firm, Audits ‘R’ Us, said that the transaction is highly illegal in 49 of the 50 states.

When asked which state does not recognize the transaction as being illegal, he replied, Alabama.

POTUS, was recently asked how come he likes Alabama so much. He replied that Alabamians look to him as a type of 2020 plantation owner.

The President remarked that the poor, down-trodden, beer-drinking people know that he understands that the damn cotton-eating boll weevils can chew up a cottonfield in the time it takes a canary to take a dump.

Trump was asked about this illegal transfer. He replied that this is just one of the many perks of being president; like getting free coffee at Starbucks, or free Big Macs at McDonalds, or free condoms at Walgreens.