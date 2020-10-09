The Astronomical Cost of President Trump’s 3-Day Stay at Walter Reed Hospital is Finally Revealed

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Trump was asked by a reporter with the iNews Agency, how much his 3-day Walter Reed Hospital stay cost the American taxpayers.

He replied that he did not give diddly squat how much it cost, because he has the greatest health care in the history of health cares.

Trump, who wants to cut the health care of 19 million elderly citizens, 27 million poor citizens, and to everyone living in California, simply says that all he cares about, right now, is golf, getting re-elected, golf, eating his daily four Big Macs, golf, and texting Hope Hicks at least seven times a day.

Meanwhile, the Bravo Network’s Andy Cohen was asked if he knew how much the Electoral College President’s hospital stay cost the U.S. taxpayers.

Cohen said that the Coronavirus-Spreader's 3-day hospital stay cost the United States taxpayers, $97.2 million.