BEDMINSTER, New Jersey – (Sports Story) – ESPN-4 was at the President's Bedminster Golf Course when his daughter, Ivanka, teed off.

The statuesque blonde was feeling very sad after having talked to her father, who told her that he was extremely depressed, because he had not shot a round of golf in a week.

Ivanka, who has been daddy’s girl ever since she was 17 days old, decided to have Jared videotape her as she played in honor of her father.

Tiffany Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Ann "Trigger Face" Coulter made up the foursome.

No one was allowed within 47 feet of the four ladies, but a reporter with the Passiac Pioneer Bulletin newspaper was able to photograph them using a powerful zoom lens camera that he bought from an ex-employee of NASA.

Ivanka wore a yellow dress and white imported Pisagovian high heels. Tiffany wore skinny jeans, that were put to the test, and Judge Jeanine Pirro was dressed in a pair of extremely loose red MAGA shorts that were clearly 4 sizes too big.

Donald Jr's, girlfriend, Kimby, decided to wear a pair of the tightest-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts east of the Mississippi.

A reporter with TMZ said that Ivanka shot a 97, but he later learned that her scorecard showed her shooting a 74.

So, as they say in Scotland...like (lyin') father, like (lyin') daughter.