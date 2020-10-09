Claudia Conway is Giving Her Mother Kellyanne Conway Hell!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Washington Globe Express reports that there are fireworks over at George and Kellyanne Conway’s home, all courtesy of the Conways’ teenage daughter, Claudia.

It seems that the teenage Tik Tok Princess and her mother have been going at it like cat and dog, ever since her mom gave up her cushy job as Trump’s chief adviser/wet nurse.

Kellyanne, who would spin Trump’s arrogantly sarcastic words into words that made at least a smidgen of a semblance of some sense, is devastated about having to leave her job.

A White House aid said Kellyanne quit to stay home, and try to straighten out her wild-as-hell little girl, as well as keeping her husband, George, happy in the bedroom department, so he doesn’t divorce her GOP ass.

Claudia, who now has close to 4 million followers, tweets things like: thanks to President Bozo, the USA's economy is now worse than El Salvador’s, her mom has inverted nipples, and one of Trump’s gonads is still undescended.

The teen-tweeting machine says that she has been asked to appear on CNN, MSNBC, ESPN-4, and the R-rated Chicago talk show “Talking Shit With Chip Chiparello”.