Dolly Parton In Late Bid To Become US President

In news that is almost impossible for anyone to take seriously, the Country & Western music star Dolly Parton, who had a string of hits, has announced her intention to run for the presidency of the United States.

Parton, who has no political experience in any way, shape or form, and hasn't the slightest idea of what she is talking about, sang her way to stardom with 'Jolene' back in 1974.

She also starred in the Hollywood movies '9 to 5' and 'The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas'.

Parton says she is apolitical, hates politics with a vengeance, and would abolish them if she were elected.

Indeed, if she were to become president, she would not only be the first woman president of the United States, but would automatically become the very first US president with huge tits.

The Tennessee Temptress, as she was never known by anybody, asked voters to pray for Donald Trump, but not to vote for him.

She said:

"Pray for him. Don't vote for him. Vote for me!"