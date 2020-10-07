Queen Elizabeth Tells President Trump Not To Even Think About Visiting England

LONDON – (Satire News) – Reports coming out of Buckingham Palace say that Queen Elizabeth II has made it abundantly clear to President Trump that he will never set foot in England again.

According to London’s Tickety Boo News, Prince Charles noted that his mum cannot believe how totally cavalier, egotistic, and self-centered Trump is acting.

Even Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, remarked that President Trump has a full-blown case of the dreaded Trumpapaloosa virus, as Nancy Pelosi, Robert De Niro, and LeBron James now refer to it.

The Queen saw a video of DJT arriving back at the White House looking as pale as Nicole Kidman. She could not believe that he immediately removed his mask and tossed it into a trash can.

In the background, one could clearly see several of the White House gardeners, literally running for their lives, as they were yelling that the man has gone totally insane.

Meanwhile, President Trump said that he is going to visit England no matter what, because he has been invited by Piers Morgan, and he is really looking forward to meeting Elizabeth Hurley, Cheryl Cole, and Tottenham Hotspur footballer, Gareth Bale.