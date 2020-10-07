Jackass revisited! President inspires a range of game challenges. Thanks Donald!

Funny story written by T. Loaf

Wednesday, 7 October 2020

image for Jackass revisited! President inspires a range of game challenges. Thanks Donald!
The Republican campaign continues...

Give the guy a break! Everyone's getting at the Donald, right now, just because he insists on breathing Covid into people. But, hey, he merely wants to share with you! Nothing wrong with that! It makes you harder!

And thanks to the President, a whole new range of games have developed which are being enjoyed by millions worldwide.

Remember that deranged crank on the White House balcony saluting a helicopter he could barely see? Well, 'saluting on balconies' has now gone viral. Thousands have uploaded their efforts to YouTube in search of fame. Sven Sorenson, of Stockholm, stood on his veranda and waved to a wedge of white-fronted geese flying south for the winter. He waved for more than two days. "They might be looking back," he explained. Fred Milner, of Fort Payne, Alabama, saluted a tawny owl from his balcony for a week before his wife pointed out it was a statue on the local library roof.

'Walking places holding a bible' is another dull-witted idea of Trump's which has caught on. Others have way surpassed his brief stroll across the White House lawns and road to the local church. Abdul Ali McAlly carried a Qur'an from Glasgow to Mecca, crossing respective waters in a pea green boat, while Uri Cohen circled Jerusalem three thousand times with a Torah beneath his shtreimel, and only stopped 'cos he was dizzy.

Another challenge: sneaking out of hospital with a deadly infection. While the Donald remained in a bullet-proof car on his 82-yard drive through town, others have been more daring. Pauline Hasselt, of Milwaukee, is currently suffering from Covid-19, mumps, HIV, leprosy, scabies, Bubonic plague and a runny nose. She walked out of the clinic yesterday, then swam a few lengths at the local pool before succumbing to the charms of the college basketball team. On her return, she demonstrated her carnal prowess to the head nurse - and all other medical staff on duty, before biting the hospital cat. "Good old Pauline! If anyone's a superspreader, it's her! Trump's a beginner," said her consultant. "But clearly also an admirer. He's invited her to dinner next week." Oh well...hope she wears a mask...

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
COVID-19Donald Trumpgames

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more