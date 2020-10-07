Jackass revisited! President inspires a range of game challenges. Thanks Donald!

Give the guy a break! Everyone's getting at the Donald, right now, just because he insists on breathing Covid into people. But, hey, he merely wants to share with you! Nothing wrong with that! It makes you harder!

And thanks to the President, a whole new range of games have developed which are being enjoyed by millions worldwide.

Remember that deranged crank on the White House balcony saluting a helicopter he could barely see? Well, 'saluting on balconies' has now gone viral. Thousands have uploaded their efforts to YouTube in search of fame. Sven Sorenson, of Stockholm, stood on his veranda and waved to a wedge of white-fronted geese flying south for the winter. He waved for more than two days. "They might be looking back," he explained. Fred Milner, of Fort Payne, Alabama, saluted a tawny owl from his balcony for a week before his wife pointed out it was a statue on the local library roof.

'Walking places holding a bible' is another dull-witted idea of Trump's which has caught on. Others have way surpassed his brief stroll across the White House lawns and road to the local church. Abdul Ali McAlly carried a Qur'an from Glasgow to Mecca, crossing respective waters in a pea green boat, while Uri Cohen circled Jerusalem three thousand times with a Torah beneath his shtreimel, and only stopped 'cos he was dizzy.

Another challenge: sneaking out of hospital with a deadly infection. While the Donald remained in a bullet-proof car on his 82-yard drive through town, others have been more daring. Pauline Hasselt, of Milwaukee, is currently suffering from Covid-19, mumps, HIV, leprosy, scabies, Bubonic plague and a runny nose. She walked out of the clinic yesterday, then swam a few lengths at the local pool before succumbing to the charms of the college basketball team. On her return, she demonstrated her carnal prowess to the head nurse - and all other medical staff on duty, before biting the hospital cat. "Good old Pauline! If anyone's a superspreader, it's her! Trump's a beginner," said her consultant. "But clearly also an admirer. He's invited her to dinner next week." Oh well...hope she wears a mask...