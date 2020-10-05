President Trump’s Doctors Reveal That He Does Not Have a Backbone

BETHESDA, Maryland – (Satire News) – Reports coming out of Walter Reed Hospital state that President Trump’s physicians were extremely shocked when they discovered that he doesn't have a backbone.

They say they made the discovery within 10 minutes of Trump being admitted, but they were all told by Trump’s personal lawyer and the nation’s attorney general, Billy Barr, not to release that information.

Trump's chief physician, Dr. Zorba Constantinople, told the media that information like that had to be released by federal law.

He added that he was told by two secret service agents that if he released the info, he would have his doctor’s license suspended immediately.

iRumors is reporting that Dr. Constantinople has hired famed California attorney, Gloria Allred.

Ms. Allred commented that she will, most probably, be suing Attorney General Barr and the two secret service agents.

Meanwhile, a hospital insider has revealed that doctors are considering the idea of possibly giving President Trump an artificial backbone.