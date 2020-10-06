The President Leaves Walter Reed Hospital Against Doctor’s Orders Showing He Doesn’t Give a Damn About Anybody But Himself

BETHESDA, Maryland - (Satire News) – President Trump once said that he knows more about war than the generals do.

Well, now he has said that he knows more about the Coronavirus than the doctors do.

POTUS told Fox News, that he feels like he did when he was 21, except that he didn't have bone spurs back then.

Trump reportedly said that he has to get back to the White House, so that his base can see that he is the healthiest, strongest, most handsome son-of-a-bitch in Washington D.C.

But as comedian Zydeco Dupree pointed out, all that President Turdhead is doing, is showing the entire nation that he does not give a shit about anyone but himself.

Even his own wife, who also has the dreaded Trumpapalooza virus, told her husband that he needed to keep his ass in the hospital, because he looks almost as bad as "Moscow Mitch" McConnell does.

And, just to prove that he is back to his own hateful, mean-spirited self, POTUS told Sean Hannity that he takes back his condemnation of the white extremist group, the Proud Boys.

Trump divulged that he still likes all of the white supremacist organizations, and he stressed that he will not wear a mask when he attends his upcoming campaign hate rallies, in Indiana, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii.