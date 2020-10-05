The controversial series of televised debates between President Donald Trump and his Democratic Party rival, Joe Biden, which have stunned the country with their intense feeling and high-level intellectual arguments, are to be settled with an election on 3 November, it has been reported.

The 'debates', which have gripped the attention of voters, are designed so that the public can make its mind up, one way or the other, which of the two debatees is more of a prick than the other, and which one isn't.

Experts have commented on the way that both Trump and Biden conducted themselves, claiming that the President's was an outspoken, commanding tour de force, and that Mr. Biden displayed a polite manner, respectful of Mr. Trump's office.

The President, especially, appealed to viewers, with his forceful arguments and intimidating posture, along with his unwillingness to allow Mr. Biden to speak, and he will, without doubt, be feared in playgrounds and schoolyards all across the country.

After the success of the first debate, and the excitement that is building towards the next on 15 October, it's been decided that an election in November will be the only fair way to separate the two challengers.

One expert said:

"After all of the ridiculous events and high jinks of the last four years, it seems like a logical conclusion."