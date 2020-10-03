Political Pundits Claim That Donald Trump’s Chances of Getting Re-Elected Are Now Slim to None

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News). Most of the nation’s political pundits agree that Trump’s chances of getting re-elected are now slim to none.

One pundit with Tittle Tattle Tonight said that he believes that 93-year-old Betty White has a better chance of getting pregnant than “The Golfer-in-Chief” has of getting re-elected.

Reports are, that even the likes of hard-core Republicans like Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Lou Dobbs have said they are voting for Joe Biden.

Dobbs said that he got his feelings hurt when "Bunker Boy" said that he looked like an overweight bullfrog.

Cruz said that he remembers, four years ago, Trump cutting down his wife, his sister, two of his cousins, and even his grandmother, Bertha “La Bruha” Bamboo, saying that she looked like the wicked witch of Havana.