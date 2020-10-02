Jessica Simpson’s Reality Show Wins An Award For Best New Reality Comedy Show

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) – Jessica Simpson was thrilled at receiving the coveted Emmy Award for “Best New Comedy Reality Show”.

Simpson stars in the Epitome Network’s “Mama Daisy Duke and Her Redneck Boys”.

Simpson says she recently took some flack when she wore a “Trump Doesn’t Suck” T-shirt in one of her show’s episodes.

She decided to apologize when she received hateful texts from Robert De Niro, Don Lemon, Black Kitty Meow Meow, Cher, and Pope Francis.

Jessica says that she is proud of her sons Buck, Huck, and Chuck, who are all now 100% drug- and alcohol-free.

The boys, who perform as The Daisy Duke Trio, were scheduled to open for Aerosmith on their “Look Out American Here We Effen Come” U.S. tour.

But sad to say, the tour has been postponed, due to some kind of a Colombian drug matter regarding a member of Aerosmith.

Jessica told TMZ that she is thrilled to announce that her semi-gay nephew, Puck, will be joining the cast of the show as a harmonica player in the Daisy Duke Trio.