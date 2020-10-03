President Trump Is Cured!

In a somewhat astonishing and confusing announcement made just minutes ago, it has been revealed that President Donald Trump, diagnosed with the Coronavirus, COVID-19, just days ago, is already feeling much better, and is set to be given the 'all-clear' by doctors.

His life is still in great danger from the virus, however.

Mr. Trump, at the grand old age of 76, is very much in the wrong age group to be suffering from the virus, and this puts him at great risk, but everyone around him claims there has been a drastic and dramatic improvement.

White House medical staff say that Mr. Trump is 'cured' in that, all his prior characteristics seem to have disappeared, vanished, and wiped away, leaving only a relatively normal human being behind.

Gone is the childish tendency to call people nicknames; the infantile pout; the extreme views and opinions the President previously held; his argumentative nature; his preference for lies rather than the truth; his bullying nature; and wacky views about women, and people of color and other ethnicities. He can even listen to others in a respectful manner without interrupting them in a voice that is louder than theirs.

According to one source, the new COVID-19 Trump is almost a pleasure to work with, laid stricken in his sickbed, that is.

Doctors say they are at a loss to explain the changes in Trump, but comment that it's to be hoped that he retains them, or drops dead.