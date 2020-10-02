Trump Demands Biden Infect Himself!

President Trump is furious over his having tested positive for Covid-19. During a phone interview, he said, “Biden, yes that one is a no-brainer. But I want his puppeteer, Jill Biden, infected too. By the way, I’m doing great, never better. Kungflu has nothing against my immune system. My doctors have told me they’ve never seen anything like it! You don’t hear that on fake news. I’ve got lawyers looking into giving my super-duper plasma to MAGA supporters hospitalized with the yellow peril. I need every voter healthy and at the polls on November 3rd! No filthy Asiatic disease will steal my second term!’

The First Lady

‘ Melania’s fine, I guess, I don’t know, we hardly ever talk. I’ll tell you one thing though, I hope that little hobgoblin, Fauci, comes down with the worst case of the China plague! He’s against me, he hates America, and he is a closet communist!”