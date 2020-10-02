Trump Demands Biden Infect Himself!

Funny story written by Harry Klondike

Friday, 2 October 2020

image for Trump Demands Biden Infect Himself!
Trump furious!

President Trump is furious over his having tested positive for Covid-19. During a phone interview, he said, “Biden, yes that one is a no-brainer. But I want his puppeteer, Jill Biden, infected too. By the way, I’m doing great, never better. Kungflu has nothing against my immune system. My doctors have told me they’ve never seen anything like it! You don’t hear that on fake news. I’ve got lawyers looking into giving my super-duper plasma to MAGA supporters hospitalized with the yellow peril. I need every voter healthy and at the polls on November 3rd! No filthy Asiatic disease will steal my second term!’

The First Lady

‘ Melania’s fine, I guess, I don’t know, we hardly ever talk. I’ll tell you one thing though, I hope that little hobgoblin, Fauci, comes down with the worst case of the China plague! He’s against me, he hates America, and he is a closet communist!”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
2020 Presidential ElectionCoronavirusDonald TrumpMelania Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more