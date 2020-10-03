President Trump Says He's Feeling a Bit Better After His Doctor Put Him on a Strict Anti-Coronavirus McDonald’s Food Regimen

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 3 October 2020

image for President Trump Says He's Feeling a Bit Better After His Doctor Put Him on a Strict Anti-Coronavirus McDonald’s Food Regimen
Trump has been put on a strict anti-Coronavirus McDonald's Food Regimen.

BETHESDA, Maryland – (Satire News) – President Trump was flown to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that they had to use a military helicopter in case they were attacked by an Al-Qaeda terrorist group based in Minnesota.

Air Force radar had earlier detected two known Al-Qaeda choppers about 35 miles from the hospital.

Trump's private physician Dr. Yang Fu Fi, told the assembled media that the President, who is extremely overweight, is going to have to lose at least 47 pounds.

So Dr. Fu Fi has put him on a strict anti-Coronavirus McDonald’s food regimen.

When asked by reporters what that comprised, he said that Trump can eat an Egg McMuffin for breakfast, a Big Mac for lunch, and a Big Mac and an order of French fries for dinner.

The doctor then added Donald can also have a midnight snack, which will consist of two Oreo cookies or half a papaya, but not both.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CoronavirusDonald TrumpHospitalMcDonalds

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more