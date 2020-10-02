Donald Trump Secretly Agrees To An Out-of-Court Settlement With The Rolling Stones

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 2 October 2020

image for Donald Trump Secretly Agrees To An Out-of-Court Settlement With The Rolling Stones
Mick Jagger said that the Rolling Stones, unlike their song, got what they wanted...$9.7 million (U.S.).

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – President Trump was told repeatedly by the Rolling Stones to stop using one of their songs during his campaign pep rallies.

Mick Jagger flat-out told Trump, “Look, you orange-complected bloke, stop using our song ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ during your campaign hate rallies, you burger-eating wanker.”

But POTUS, being the stubborn pompous ass that he is, refused. And so, the Stones hired American attorney Gloria Allred, and she filed a $9.7 million copyright infringement lawsuit against him.

Trump told Tucker Carlson at Fox News that the British chaps would not get a penny out of him.

The Chicago Daily Wind is reporting that President Trump has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with the London lads.

The President’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, was asked how much Trump agreed to pay the English band.

She said that the amount is no one’s effen business.

Meanwhile, the Bravo Network’s Andy Cohen, who knows everything about everybody, revealed that the non-mask-wearing Trump agreed to pay the Rolling Stones $9.7 million in U.S. cash.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMick JaggerPOTUSRolling Stones

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more