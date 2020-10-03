The Trump Women Say That Coronavirus Masks Are So Ugly

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – All of the Trump women sat mask-less at the recent presidential debate.

Cameras caught Melania, Ivanka, Tiffany, Lara, and Kimberly (Guilfoyle), not wearing their masks, and looking like the cats that ate the canaries.

And now, one of the five, Melania, has the Coronavirus, that millions of people are now calling the Trumpapalooza virus.

Ivanka was asked by TMZ why she was not wearing a mask, and she sarcastically replied, “Because I am a Trump, and everyone knows that the Trumps never, ever get sick.”

Tiffany replied that masks are for losers.

Comedian Zydeco Dupree said of Tiffany's comment, that the chubby little acorn certainly didn't fall far from the 'Trump' tree.

Kimberly noted that she has enough problems with all of the recent sexual harassment accusations and counterfeiting charges that are hitting her left and right.

And Eric Trump's wife, the arrogantly bitchy Lara, simply said that she takes orgasm pills, and they also work to fight off germs, bacteria, and pubic itchiness.

When asked for a comment, the First Lady remarked, in her European accent, “I am Slovenian, and as a Slovie, I hab nebber gotten ebun a sneeze or baginitis."