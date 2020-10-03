Hand Sanitizer Found To Be Contaminated With COVID-19 Spores

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Saturday, 3 October 2020

image for Hand Sanitizer Found To Be Contaminated With COVID-19 Spores
The spores can clearly be seen

Health officials who carried out a raid on a Chicago factory which produces hand sanitizer for use in the battle against the Coronavirus, have said they found the product was riddled with traces of the Coronavirus.

The search team of CDC experts had been alerted to the situation by eagle-eyed local residents who had noticed large transport vehicles at the factory site coming and going 'at all hours' of day and night, driven by Chinese drivers who could barely be seen above the steering wheel.

One vehicle was intercepted as it entered Interstate I-294, with a delivery destined for the New York area. When tests revealed the presence of COVID-19, the truck was impounded, and a large team moved into the premises of Karona Products, whose headquarters are in Wuhan, China.

One official said:

"We can't quite figure out why a company making and supplying hand sanitizer on a large scale throughout the US would have so many problems keeping its product free of C-19, unless, of course, its primary intention was to wipe out every man, woman and child in the United States."

Meanwhile, in another part of the world, Chinese officials waited patiently for their plan to come to fruition.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

