The Latest Right Coast Revue Poll Shows Most Americans Consider Trump, McConnell, and Graham Low-Life Skum

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 21 September 2020

image for The Latest Right Coast Revue Poll Shows Most Americans Consider Trump, McConnell, and Graham Low-Life Skum
Trump's personal physician Dr. Yang Fu Fi, has said that the bone spurs in his mouth are making his lips do weird things.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Ashburn Wasabi, with The Right Coast Revue, writes that the political phrase “Playing Politics” has never been more appropriate than it is today with the undisputed “King of Hatred” who sits in the White House, at least for a few more months.

Wasabi, noted that if “Putin’s Puppet” (Trump) had expended as much energy in trying to find a cure for the Trumpapalooza virus, as he is now doing in trying to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, the need for anyone having to wear masks, self-isolate, shelter-in-place, or self-quarantine would have been gone with the wind, as Clark Gable once said.

The Right Coast Revue poll clearly shows that the decent citizens of the United States are repulsed and sickened at the way Trump, McConnell, Graham, Jordan, and the other low-life, bottom-feeding, skum GOPuppets are peeing all over themselves, trying to fill the Judge Ginsburg vacancy before the poor woman's body is even cold.

Award-winning actor Robert De Niro recently said to Sean Hannity, “Hey, Flintstone, 'Spanky' has as much business being president, as his personal attorney, Billy Barr, has of attending a seminar on anorexia."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

