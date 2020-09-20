Kanye West Has Been Taken To A Funny Farm (Finally!)

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 20 September 2020

image for Kanye West Has Been Taken To A Funny Farm (Finally!)
Kanye being led away to the 'Funny Farm' aka the 'Loony Bin.'

POMONA, CALIFORNIA – (Satire News) – Inside Edition has reported that the man known as Mr. Kim Kardashian has finally been picked up and taken out to a local funny farm.

Kanye West, who is an entertainer as well as a self-proclaimed prophet, has turned into a first-class asswipe with his punk notion of running for president.

Even his own sister, who plays the banjo in a hip-hop band, said that, as far as egotism goes, she considers her bro to be the black Donald Trump.

Reports are that West was led away kicking, scratching, and yelling out racist white names like honky, hillbilly, redneck, and Trump.

Stand up comic Zydeco Dupree recently remarked that West the Pest has as much of a chance of being elected president as Celine Dion has of hitting a bad note.

Kanye is hated by 99.7% of all blacks; including two uncles, an aunt, a grandmother, and a second cousin twice removed, once forcibly.

Inside Edition reported that even Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, recently told her mom that she is going to dump Kanye, because the self-centered narcissist has the brain of a Snickers candy bar.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

