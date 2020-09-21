Ginsberg’s Death Spurs Two Congressional Investigations.

Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death within just weeks of the presidential election is spurring two expedited congressional investigations. Adam Schiff, Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is investigating whether the Russians, with Trump’s knowledge and approval, murdered Ginsberg. According to Schiff:

“We all knew that Judge Ginsberg was terminally ill, but sources tell us that the timing of her death is suspicious and may have been orchestrated by the President or those close to him. If so, this would constitute an impeachable offense.”

Schiff’s source is James Comey, former director of the FBI, who was told by former FBI counterespionage chief, Peter “Lover Boy” Strzok, that Ginsberg was murdered so that Trump could name another Supreme Court Justice. Strzok’s source is a former British intelligence officer, now on a retainer with the DNC, who heard about the incident from a Serbian diplomat, who overheard the killing being discussed at a London pub.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Graham, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is investigating whether Ginsberg actually died some time ago. Apparently, he has learned that there was a plot to cover up Ginsberg’s death as long as possible to make it more difficult for the president to name a successor. Graham’s source is “a highly reliable [but unnamed; possibly The Spoof?] internet site.”

We will keep you informed as these important investigations proceed.