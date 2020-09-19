Trump To Veto Gareth Bale Move

image for Trump To Veto Gareth Bale Move
Trump has a dislike for the White Hart Lane club

Just when Tottenham Hotspur fans thought it was safe to breathe again, and count Real Madrid's wantaway star, Gareth Bale, as one of their own, US president Donald Trump has put the skids under the deal, saying "it cannot happen".

Bale, who played for Spurs for years between 2007 and 2013, making 146 appearances and scoring 42 goals, has been itching to leave Spain for two reasons: his inability to master the language, and the fact that his metabolism just can't get used to having a siesta.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho thought the transfer was all but completed, and that Bale was on his way to White Hart Lane, but, this morning, a tweet from the US president called for a halt, saying that, "It cannot happen! Gary should stay at Madrid. They are a Real good team, not like Tottenham Bonespurs."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

