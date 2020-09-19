President Trump Misunderstood The Message Of American History X

Experts analyzing President Donald Trump's tenure in the White House have come to the unanimous conclusion that the whole four years spent leading the country were an unprecedented presidential disaster.

But everybody knows that.

Even a blind man could see it.

The reasons why Trump has been so bad are buried a little deeper.

Political analyst James Ronson thinks Trump misinterpreted or misunderstood the message of the movie, 'American History X'.

The movie, which deals with the issue of race in the US, stars Edward Norton as Derek Vinyard, a white supremacist and neo-Nazi.

He spouts about immigration, illegal immigration, immigrants taking the jobs of white Americans, and insults his mother's boyfriend, a Jew.

Vinyard organizes an attack on a Korean-owned supermarket that employs illegal Mexican immigrants. He's responsible for the banishment of blacks from a basketball court as the result of a game between a white team and a black one. When some of the blacks try to steal his truck later that night, he ends up in jail for voluntary manslaughter.

The film is peppered with Nazi propaganda, images of swastikas - including one tattooed on Vinyard's breast - and N-word references.

So far, so good, as far as Trump is concerned.

Ronson said:

"What he then fails to grasp, however, is that there is a drastic change in Derek's outlook once he has had a chance to view things from a different angle inside prison. There's a drastic transformation, and Vinyard renounces his former beliefs, aided by his black former high school teacher."

Ronson thinks Trump may have dozed off during the crucial part of the film.

"He certainly seems to have missed the point," he said. "Not for the first time."