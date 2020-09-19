The GOP Veterans of The Vietnam War Federation Will Be Honoring President Trump For His Service

DETROIT – (Satire News) – A White House insider is reporting that President Trump is thrilled beyond belief that, after almost 50 years, he will finally receive the recognition that he deserves.

Many Americans are not aware that Trump actually enlisted and fought in Vietnam.

The GOP Veterans of The Vietnam War Federation, will honor the president with a big gala event in Detroit’s Carburetor Coliseum.

President Trump will be presented with the highly prestigious Vietnam Golden Medal For Unexcelled Bravery in the Face of Unexcelled Odds.

According to noted author William Wallace Waldorf, who wrote the book, “Colonel Donald J. Trump – The Marine Corps Viet Cong Killer”, the president successfully defended the Vietnamese village of Fu Fluc Fib, from a horde of invading North Vietnamese regulars who were trying to burn the villages supply of rice.

A few days later, Colonel Trump received an injury to one of his bone spurs, when a North Vietnamese K-9 attack dog bit him as he fought off seven Communist soldiers with just a plain everyday hair brush.

Trump said in Waldorf’s book that he sold the hair brush to the Smithsonian Institute for $18,000.

Rumors coming out of Tinsel Town (Hollywood) state that Warner Brothers is thinking about turning the book into a movie.

Trump was asked who he would like to see play himself in the motion picture. He replied that Bradley Cooper is not as handsome as he is, but he feels that he could do a good job.