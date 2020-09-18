President Trump Finally Releases the Results of His IQ Test

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Trump has finally released the results of his IQ test, after promising to do so for several months.

He revealed the results on his favorite Fox News show "Fox & Friends". Trump was grinning from ear-to-ear as he told co-host Brian Kllmeade that his IQ is 403.

The president quickly told Brian that, just as he's been saying for years, he is not only the smartest person in the United States, but also in the entire world.

Co-host Steve Doocy asked him if the test results were certified.

POTUS became a bit upset, and replied that the tests are as certified as the Presidential Executive Order he is going to issue requiring him (Doocy) to reveal his income tax returns for the past 20 years.

Ainsley Earhardt chimed in and said that she, for one, knew that the IQ results were as accurate as the time on the Big Ben clock in London.

Trump smiled and told her that if he was not practicing self-distancing, he would give her the biggest most passionate hug that she has ever had.