President Putin Tells President Trump Not to Worry – The Election is in the Bag

Wednesday, 16 September 2020

image for President Putin Tells President Trump Not to Worry – The Election is in the Bag
Trump told Tucker Carlson that he plans to visit Russia before the presidential election.

MOSCOW – (Satire News) - A very reliable source within the White House has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed President Trump not to worry about the upcoming election.

The source said Putin assured the Trumpster that victory is in the bag.

According to the source, the Russian leader informed Trump that Russians national printing shop has printed 9 million counterfeit Republican mail-in voting ballots.

These postage-paid ballots will be mailed out to voters in every state in America, except for California.

Putin said that the print shop used a copy of a ballot that was sent to them by Sean Hannity.

The inside source revealed that Hannity also sent Putin a copy of Joe Biden’s birth certificate, which shows that he was born in Zimbabwe, and that he is 97, and not 77 like he claims.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

