President Trump Complains That People in Guatemala are Receiving Mail-In Ballots for the U.S. Presidential Election

Friday, 4 September 2020

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says that Trump's face is starting to look like an NFL football.

CLAM CHOWDER CREEK, Massachusetts – (Satire News) - The Electoral College president was reportedly as mad as an ostrich with no feathers, when he learned about the latest in the mail-in ballots saga.

Trump was told that there are millions of people in Guatemala, who have received mail-in ballots for the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Number 45 is blaming Nancy Pelosi, because he can no longer blame Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, or his former black aunt Tomasina's, Diamond and Silk.

A White House insider said that the first lady reportedly told Donald, when he got back to the White House, that he needed to take a bunch of chill pills.

He told her he had run out.

She then said that he better start getting with the program and realize what she has been saying since April.

“And what’s that?” Trump asked.

Melania did not miss a beat as she said, “I half bean telling tu ju, dat ju are going to get jur ass kicked all dee way from Maine to Idawhore – so as dey say in Meanysoda – 'tuff titty, sed da kitty.'"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

