Tiffany Trump Addresses the Rumors That She Will Be Replacing Tucker Carlson at Fox News

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - President Trump’s second daughter was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the latest rumors coming out of the 24-hour rumor mills.

Tiffany was asked if it was true that Fox News is seriously considering having her replace Tucker Carlson.

The rotund-faced Trumpette replied that she preferred not to comment, because she's heard that Carlson can act like a spoiled brat bitch, who cries like a little 2-year-old girl.

Miss Trump remarked that she was told by Fox News that Tucker really crossed the line when he said that Melania was not wearing any underwear, when she spoke on the White House lawn during the RNC Convention.

“Creepy-Eyes” Carlson has also said that space aliens have somehow gotten a hold of millions of mail-in voter ballots, and they’re distributing them to black people in Harlem, Kenosha, Minneapolis, and Quebec.

Meanwhile, an insider at Fox, revealed that the network is extremely concerned that 47 of Carlson’s 53 sponsors have dropped him like a piece of molten lava.

When Entertainment Tonight asked Tiffany if she would accept the job if it was offered to her, she replied, “Hell yeah! I would take that sucker quicker than my daddy can say ‘Putin’.”