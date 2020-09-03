President Trump Announces That the Protestors’ New Weapons of Choice are Now Cans of Goya Beans

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – (Satire News) - The President was in Annapolis getting fitted for a brand new toupee, when he stopped to talk to a reporter with The Right Coast Revue.

Tilapia Frisbee asked him when the hell he was going to release his damn tax returns. Trump turned as red as a Shanghai strawberry.

He quickly deflected, and remarked that the protestors are now starting to use Goya Bean Cans as their new weapons of choice.

POTUS said that the bean cans are a lot cheaper than bricks, apples, golf balls, and Oreo cookies.

When asked if he was, perchance, getting a kickback from the president of the Goya Bean Company for mentioning their name over the national airwaves, Ivanka's daddy got a shit-eating grin on his face and simply replied, “Si.”

For those who may not know Spanish, “Si” translated into English roughly means “Yes, absolutely, for damn sure.”