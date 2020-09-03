President Donald Trump Threatens To Cut Off The Beer Supply to Kenosha, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wisconsin – (Satire News) - The President convoyed into Kenosha like he was General Patton marching in to liberate Casablanca during World War II.

He was greeted by cheers and jeers, and lots of comments about his mama.

Many waved U.S. flags, some waved German flags, others waved Kenyan flags, and one scantily-dressed woman waved the French white flag.

Trump told the assembled crowd that he is tired of the rioting, the looting, the rap music, so he has decided to cut off the town’s beer supply.

POTUS then added that if that doesn’t settle everybody down, then, in order to bring peace to Kenosha, he may just order a damn air strike.

The crowd suddenly grew silent as his words caught the attention of everyone, including many of his base, who looked at each other quite puzzled.

One big, old, beer-bellied redneck asked, “Hey Cletus, did Mr. Donald just say dat he gonna be bombin’ our city?”

“Yep, dat be sho nuff what he say ah ha” replied his redneck buddy.

Several anti-Trumpers started laughing and told the two rednecks that the “Fat Orange Bitch” is getting nuttier than a Corsicana Fruitcake.

The two redneck Trump supporters didn’t say diddly squat.