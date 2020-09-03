Meghan Markle says Melania Trump's green dress was from Primark

Funny story written by Mister Meaner

Thursday, 3 September 2020

image for Meghan Markle says Melania Trump's green dress was from Primark
Some slapper wearing Melania's dress in the Primark catalogue

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, has become involved in a controversy after commenting that Melania Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump, wore a dress to the Republican Convention which she, herself, has seen for sale in the online clothing section of the UK fashion retailer, Primark.

Markle says the dress cost a very reasonable £10, or $13.

Mrs. Trump has denied this, claiming that the dress was designed by a major fashion designer whose name she couldn't immediately recall.

She says it cost the US taxpayer more than $3,000.

Markle says she regularly browses the Primark website, now that she and her husband have decided to ditch the royal lifestyle, and that she has often ordered socks and underwear for Harry, as well as a cheap fucker nightgown for herself.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMeghan MarkleMelania TrumpPrince Harry

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more