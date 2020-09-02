President Trump Tells a Group of High School Students They Don’t Have to Wear Their COVID-19 Masks

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 2 September 2020

[IVANKA THROUGH CLENCHED TEETH]: "Get your tiny hand off my ass, pervert."

TARANTULA FALLS, Rhode Island – (Satire News) - The 45th president and his top adviser, Ivanka Trump, traveled to Tarantula Falls, Rhode Island, to speak before an assembly of students at Mrs. Paul Revere High School.

Trump told the 147 students not to worry about wearing COVID-19 masks, because there is really no conclusive proof that wearing masks will prevent you from getting the Coronavirus.

The students cheered, and began chanting “Four more years! Four more years!”

Some could also be heard chanting, "Trump sucks! Trump sucks!"

DJT turned to Ivanka and said that it was great to see that teenagers love him as if he were Bruno Mars.

The “White House Barbie Doll” replied that she was so lucky to have such a wonderful, intelligent, handsome, and rich-as-hell daddy.

Trump grinned form ear-to-ear and told her to give him a kiss on the mouth.

Ivanka replied, “I’m good.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
COVID-19Donald TrumpIvanka Trump

