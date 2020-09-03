Trump in Yet Another Hot Mic Incident Says That There are Way Too Many Blacks in Sports

DOVER, Delaware – (Sports Satire) - President Trump was in Joe Biden territory speaking to a group of supporters that one Dover deputy estimated to be about 36 individuals.

The President said he wanted to clear up the matter, where, earlier in the day, a hot mic had caught him saying that there are too many black players in sports.

Trump explained that what he really said was that we need more blacks in every sport. He pointed out that he would like to see more black bowlers, surfers, and horse jockeys.

TMZ told him that everyone knows that he does not like black athletes.

POTUS said that the only black athletes that he doesn't like are Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, DaTumbo Mussigumbo, and about 219 others.

Trump went on to say that, truth be told, every single black athlete likes him because of the fact that he has never once, not once ever referred to them by the "N" word.

The TMZ reporter, who just happens to be black, shook his head and remarked that Miss Nancy Pelosi was right.

“About what?” Trump asked.

The reporter remarked that Pelosi stated that a pathological racist like Donald J. Trump has about as much business being president of the United States, as Stormy Daniels has of being a certified nun.