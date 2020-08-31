China’s President Xi Jinping Says He's Had it with President Donald Trump and The Gloves are Coming Off

HONG KONG – (Trivia News) - In a move that the civilized world is referring to as the epitome of a tit-for-tat game, China’s leader Xi Jinping has decided to rub tit-tatting in Trump’s face.

The Chinese leader said that he has had it up to his ears with Trump continuing to stubbornly refer to the Coronavirus as the Chinese Flu, the Kung Flu, and the Oriental Ouchie.

Jinping has told Trump to stop it at least 17 times, but he notes that it’s like talking to a friggin hot dog, or, in Donald’s case, a Vienna Sausage.

The Chinese leader says he has grown to hate Trump more and more each day, and he now sees why the Democrats, Senator Mitt Romney, and Don Lemon cannot stand old “Bozo Face”.

Xi knows DJT’s penchant for tits, so he will now engage him in a game of tit-for-tat, and he will start to refer to the dreaded Coronavirus as the Comrade Trumpovich Flu, The Liar-in-Chief Flu, and The Trump Tiny Fingers Flu.

Meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin reportedly texted Queen Elizabeth and told her that it’s like being at the circus; no elephants, but plenty of clowns.”

The Queen texted back, “True that.”